Today is Thursday August 18, 2022
Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitive

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2022 at 10:55 am
Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitiveFRANKSTON — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive.” Officials said Wednesday night there was a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing. According to our nes partner KETK, the Coffee City Police Department says the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their doors and if they see or hear anything to call 911. CCPD said that the man was last seen running in the woods northbound from the old rest area. CCPD and DPS are assisting with the search.



