Judge: Suit by group critical of immigration can proceed

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2022 at 8:46 am
BOSTON (AP) — A group calling for sharply limiting immigration has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled last week that a lawsuit brought by the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform against three federal agencies can proceed, at least in part. The coalition argues the Biden administration failed to conduct environmental impact studies when it paused construction of the wall, among other alleged issues. Spokespeople for the three agencies named in the suit didn’t respond Wednesday to emails seeking comment.



