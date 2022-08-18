Today is Thursday August 18, 2022
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2022 at 8:44 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has begun hearing testimony on whether a lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should be disciplined for disclosing highly sensitive documents to another one of Jones’ lawyers. The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis’ conduct started Wednesday. It’s in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against Jones for calling the 2012 shooting a hoax. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed. Pattis has denied violating a Connecticut judge’s order not to disclose confidential documents. Jones was found liable for damages to the families, and jury selection is set to resume Thursday for a trial to determine the amount of damages.



