‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ hits Disney+ today

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2022 at 6:02 am

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is open for business! The latest Marvel series for Disney+ is out today, starring Tatiana Maslany as the big green lawyer and she tells ABC Audio she wasn't all that familiar with She-Hulk before taking the job.

"I kind of knew that that character existed just from having seen...images on T-shirts or like maybe passing the comic book, but I didn't really know who she was," she says.

The Orphan Black alum knows She-Hulk and Marvel have a voracious fan-base, and she hopes they like it, but she also likes that the series addresses the issue of toxic fandom.

"In so many ways just by putting She-Hulk at the center of it, we're already pissing people off. Do you know what I mean? Like there's already people who are upset about that."

Unlike Maslany, executive producer Kat Coiro's She-Hulk fandom goes way back, noting she "fell in love" with the comic when she was nine years old, sharing, "I wanted to be her."

"I didn't know someone like this existed. She's large. She's in charge. She yells at the writers. She takes control of her own narrative."

That humor is also what drew series creator Jessica Gao to the character.

"Traditional superhero comics, you know, are very dramatic and some of them tend to be very heavy and serious...And...then to have John Byrne's She-Hulk...it was so fun...she was so irreverent and like even when she was doing things like saving the world...she still dealt with it with humor."

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC.

