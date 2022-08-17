Today is Wednesday August 17, 2022
U.S. says SkyWest employee subjected to sexual harassment

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 4:25 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Federal officials are suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by co-workers, included asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against SkyWest on Wednesday in federal court. Utah-based SkyWest did not immediately respond for comment. The EEOC says the harassment started after the woman transferred to SkyWest’s parts and maintenance operation at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in 2019. She wound up being put on administrative leave and then quitting in 2020 when the company failed to tell her what it was doing about her complaints.



