Man sentenced in child sex case involving biological sister

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 3:43 pm

GILMER — 22-year-old Cody Wayne Crutcher has been sentenced in Upshur County to six years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a minor — a girl who was Crutcher’s biological sister and was 14 at the time of the assaults. Officials say the case, out of the Kilgore area, dates to July 2020. They say the Gregg County DA’s office recused itself from the case due to threats the victim’s father made against multiple people involved in the prosecution and investigation of the case.

