Today is Wednesday August 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man sentenced in child sex case involving biological sister

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man sentenced in child sex case involving biological sisterGILMER — 22-year-old Cody Wayne Crutcher has been sentenced in Upshur County to six years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a minor — a girl who was Crutcher’s biological sister and was 14 at the time of the assaults. Officials say the case, out of the Kilgore area, dates to July 2020. They say the Gregg County DA’s office recused itself from the case due to threats the victim’s father made against multiple people involved in the prosecution and investigation of the case.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC