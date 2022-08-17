Over 12 animals removed from Palestine residence, two arrested

PALESTINE – Palestine police have removed over a dozen animals from a residence and two people have since been arrested, according to officials. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation began after an officer observed the animals living in “awful conditions at the residence.” Palestine Police, Animal Control, and Code Enforcement were on the scene while the animals were being removed, and officials said a father and son have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The investigation is ongoing, and Palestine Police did not immediately specify the charges.

