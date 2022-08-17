Today is Wednesday August 17, 2022
Over 12 animals removed from Palestine residence, two arrested

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Over 12 animals removed from Palestine residence, two arrestedPALESTINE – Palestine police have removed over a dozen animals from a residence and two people have since been arrested, according to officials. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation began after an officer observed the animals living in “awful conditions at the residence.” Palestine Police, Animal Control, and Code Enforcement were on the scene while the animals were being removed, and officials said a father and son have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. The investigation is ongoing, and Palestine Police did not immediately specify the charges.



