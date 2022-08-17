‘Love Is Blind’ couple Iyanna and Jarrette are divorcing

Love may be blind but it didn’t last forever for this Love Is Blind couple.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have announced they’re getting a divorce. The two got engaged without ever meeting face to face on the Netflix reality dating show’s second season. They then got married in the season finale.

"What's going on, family. After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the statement begins. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

"We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continue. "Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives."

They concluded by saying the experience taught them so much and they “don’t regret a single thing.”

The couple had decided to tie the knot on the show in spite of their doubts – Jarrette had intended to propose to another contestant, Mallory Zapata, before choosing Iyanna.

