Howley, Klecko, Riley finalists for Pro Football HOF

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 3:59 pm

CANTON, Ohio (AP/Staff) – Super Bowl MVP and Dallas Cowboys legend Chuck Howley is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, along with All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. The defenders, who starred in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, were announced as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

