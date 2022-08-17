Troup boil water notice rescinded

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TROUP — A boil water notice issued this week for the city of Troup has been rescinded, and local water has now been deemed safe for consumption without boiling. The notice, the city’s second in recent days, had been issued due to a line break. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Gene Cottle, City Manager, at 903.842.3128, extension 15. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, call (512) 239-4691.

