15 dogs, prairie dog, macaw seized from Smith County residence

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 11:28 am

SMITH COUNTY — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog, and a macaw were recovered from a property on CR 223 in southeast Smith County Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian said the animals were placed in the care of Smith County Animal Control. Authorities say City of Tyler Animal Control assisted in the seizure. Christian said one Smith County Animal Control officer was bitten by a dog during the seizure and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Christian added that any animals located that weren’t being attended to were taken just “for their welfare.” He said the sheriff’s office is working diligently and has a detective working the case.

Go Back