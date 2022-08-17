Nicholas Pet Haven seeks help placing rescued dogs

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 10:52 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Nicholas Pet Haven has requested help placing 45-50 small dogs, remnants of what they said was a “puppy mill” in Cherokee County. According to our news partner KETK, the shelter says three to four dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs have food and water, but need to be vetted, groomed, and more. Nicholas Pet Haven is reporting the owners are elderly, requesting help, and willing to surrender to reputable rescues. Breeds include Yorkies, Chihuahuas, Miniature Poodles, and many more. You can contact the nonprofit at 903-630-4242 or by email at nicholaspethaven@yahoo.com.

