Anthony Hopkins releasing collection of NFTs

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 10:24 am

David Livingston/Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins is getting into the NFT game.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner is creating and launching his first NFT series in partnership with the startup Orange Comet. The digital collectibles, called the Eternal Collection, are inspired by Hopkins’ iconic film characters and will incorporate his own artwork.

“I’m probably the oldest guy in the NFT community and on social media, which proves all is possible at any age,” Hopkins said at an online press conference, according to Variety.

He said NFTS are “a blank canvas to create art in a new format” and that he believes the metaverse “offers an incredible opportunity to connect with an audience in an entirely different way.”

The Eternal Collection will be released in three phases in mid-September on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

