Today is Wednesday August 17, 2022
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2022 at 4:37 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was a North Carolina parolee in July 2006 when he killed 40-year-old Sarah Walker, who was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Prosecutors say the 41-year-old beat and stabbed Walker before stealing her Rolex watch and a silver ring. Chanthakoummane’s attorneys are challenging the DNA evidence. If executed, Chanthakoummane would be the second inmate put to death in Texas in 2022.



