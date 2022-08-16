Today is Tuesday August 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NBA avoids scheduling regular-season games on Election Day

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 6:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

The NBA on Tuesday announced that it will not hold any games on Nov. 8, as the league opted to instead take Election Day off to encourage fans to vote and to promote nonpartisan civic engagement.

The league said that over the next few months, its teams would distribute information on voting process and voter registration deadlines for their respective states.

The NBA will announce its full regular-season schedule at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC