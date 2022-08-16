NBA avoids scheduling regular-season games on Election Day

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 6:12 pm

By ESPN.com

The NBA on Tuesday announced that it will not hold any games on Nov. 8, as the league opted to instead take Election Day off to encourage fans to vote and to promote nonpartisan civic engagement.

The league said that over the next few months, its teams would distribute information on voting process and voter registration deadlines for their respective states.

The NBA will announce its full regular-season schedule at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

