Robert De Niro to play dual roles in new mobster flick ‘Wise Guys’

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert De Niro will be starring opposite ... Robert De Niro in a new gangster film called Wise GuysVariety reports.

The film centers on two real-life Italian-American mobsters – Vito Genovese and Frank Costello – who ran rivaling crime families in the middle of the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese planned an attempted assassination on Costello, but failed. De Niro is reportedly set to play both main characters.

The drama will be directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas co-writer Nicholas Pileggi, both of whom De Niro has worked with before.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



