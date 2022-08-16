Today is Tuesday August 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three men killed in hit-and-run outside Chicago gay bar, suspect at large

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 3:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


kali9/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- A suspect remains at large after three men were killed in a hit-and-run outside a Chicago gay bar, police said.

A fourth victim was struck and injured in the "horrific act" outside Jeffery Pub, which took place at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police said.

The attack "appears to be intentional" but is not being investigated as a hate crime, Chicago police said at a news conference Monday.

The incident began as an argument inside the bar, which then spilled into the street, police said. An "altercation" ensued, after which the suspect got in the car and drove into the pedestrians, police said.

The car involved was found abandoned four blocks from the scene, police said, but no one is in custody.

Police are looking to the public for help and asking anyone with information on the driver to come forward.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC