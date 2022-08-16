TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 12:39 pm

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.

From SH 110 at Thistle Drive in Tyler, south to FM 346 near Whitehouse, the proposed improvements to FM 2964 include widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane curb-and-gutter roadway with a continuous two-way left-turn lane. Improvements also include a shared-use path to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians. The project proposes to realign the FM 2964 intersection with Shiloh Road approximately 1,200 feet west of its current location, to connect with Thistle Drive. The project also proposes to realign the intersection of FM 2964 and Barbee Road.

