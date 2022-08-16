New CEO for ERCOT

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 11:23 am

AUSTIN – The Public Utility Commission of Texas Tuesday approved The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ selection of Pablo Vegas as chief executive officer. The PUCT’s approval came immediately following the ERCOT Board of Directors’ vote to hire Vegas as CEO. According to a news release, Texas law requires Commission approval of the CEO’s appointment and compensation package. Vegas currently serves as executive vice president of NiSource and group president of NiSource Utilities, said to be one of the nation’s largest regulated utilities. He previously served in various leadership positions with American Electric Power, including as president and chief operating officer for AEP Texas.

