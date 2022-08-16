Today is Tuesday August 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New CEO for ERCOT

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 11:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN – The Public Utility Commission of Texas Tuesday approved The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ selection of Pablo Vegas as chief executive officer. The PUCT’s approval came immediately following the ERCOT Board of Directors’ vote to hire Vegas as CEO. According to a news release, Texas law requires Commission approval of the CEO’s appointment and compensation package. Vegas currently serves as executive vice president of NiSource and group president of NiSource Utilities, said to be one of the nation’s largest regulated utilities. He previously served in various leadership positions with American Electric Power, including as president and chief operating officer for AEP Texas.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC