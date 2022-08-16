Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2022 at 4:45 am

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones falsely claimed the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather than continue the case in Connecticut state court. However, Monday’s ruling by Judge Julie Manning essentially allows the plaintiffs to continue the defamation lawsuit against just Jones as an individual, without a company owned by Jones and a defendant in the Connecticut case.

