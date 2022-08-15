Miami to host 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game

By HEATHER DINICH

The 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the same site as the 2021 national title game, the CFP announced on Monday.

The CFP is also expected to announce Atlanta as its host city for 2025, a source told ESPN on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Stadium also hosted the 2018 national championship game.

The CFP already has determined the location of the 2025 national title game, but did not release it, saying in a statement that “an announcement on that site will be made in the near future.” The CFP’s management committee, which is comprised of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, selected the sites.

“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend. The first-class stadium, convention center, hotels and supportive people in South Florida made the decision to return quite easy.

“The CFP National Championship has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States in a short period of time, and we look forward to a terrific celebration in Miami in 2026.”

The 2023 national title game will be held Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, followed by NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8, 2024. The CFP’s management committee has not yet determined a format or sites beyond the existing 12-year contract, which expires following the 2025 season.

