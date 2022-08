Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 4:36 pm

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season went on sale Aug. 15.

