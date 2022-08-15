Today is Monday August 15, 2022
Tyler, Bullard ISDs share TEA figures

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 4:33 pm
Tyler, Bullard ISDs share TEA figuresTYLER/BULLARD — Tyler ISD has received a district Texas Education Agency accountability grade of “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. The district received a performance score of 88, up from the previous year’s (2019 was the most recent rating) 85 score, and an overall Met Standard rating. Schools and districts were labeled Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster for 2020 and 2021. Meantime, the TEA recently released 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for third through eighth grades and End of Course exams for ninth through 12th grades. Bullard ISD earned a district rating of “A” with a score of 95 and received 10 campus academic distinctions.



