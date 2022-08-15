Report: JLo and Ben Affleck to hold huge wedding celebration this weekend

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 4:15 pm

Pierre Suu/GC Images

After quietly tying the knot in Las Vegas a month ago, newlywed Jennifer Lopez and her groom, Ben Affleck, are going to throw a rager of a wedding celebration this weekend, Page Six reports.

According to the paper, the three-day intimate celebration at Affleck's estate in Georgia for family and friends will start on Friday with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a formal ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. JLo will wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy, Pages Six dishes, and notes that Vogue will be on hand to document her fashion journey.

"It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider tells Page Six.

Page Six also reports that among the stars expected at the event are Matt Damon, Ben's brother Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo.

Last month, JLo and Ben -- who were first engaged in 2002 but called off the wedding -- ran off to Las Vegas and got hitched at the Little White Wedding chapel.

