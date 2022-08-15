Rotary Christmas Parade call for entries

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 3:45 pm

TYLER – The local Rotary International clubs are accepting entries from public organizations, bands, and other groups to participate in the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. The Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square will serve as the finale. This year’s parade theme is “Imagine Rotary” and winners will be selected in six categories. This year parade organizers are asking each entry to pay a small entry fee to offset expenses. If you have questions about parade registration, contact Tiffany Damskov at tiffanydamskov@yahoo.com or 903-266-0376 or visit this link.

