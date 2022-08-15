Today is Monday August 15, 2022
‘John Wick’ prequel series coming to Peacock in 2023

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:54 pm
Lionsgate

The John Wick prequel series is coming to Peacock, thanks to a new multiyear deal with Lionsgate.

The Continental, a three-part series based on the popular Keanu Reeves action franchise, will premiere on the streaming service in 2023.

The show follows the origin story of the Continental Hotel, a refuge for assassins in the John Wick universe. It stars Colin Woodell as hotel manager Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane’s character in the films.

The cast also includes Ayomide Adegun as a younger version of Charon, Lance Reddick’s character in the films, as well as Peter Greene, Mel Gibson, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada and Nhung Kate.

There’s also a fourth John Wick movie in the works, set for theatrical release in March 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



