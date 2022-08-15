Today is Monday August 15, 2022
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:48 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) – The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season. He has managed the team for almost four seasons. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job. Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season. Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager.



