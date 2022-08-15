Woman arrested in 2021 fatal crash

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:36 pm

TYLER – Officials say Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday in a fatal Rusk County crash last year. According to our news partner KETK, on Feb. 27, 2021, at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson. According to officials, Bradford was traveling northbound and veered into the southbound lane, where she struck Jose Gustavo Servin, 23, of Henderson. Servin was pronounced dead at the scene and Bradford-Burnley was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Go Back