Officials searching for missing teen

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Officials searching for missing teenLINDALE — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. According to our news partner KETK, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to the NCMEC. Officials say Adams may be in the Lindale area, or she may have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse, or Frankston. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.



