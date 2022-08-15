Today is Monday August 15, 2022
Authorities seek woman missing since July

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 12:44 pm
Authorities seek woman missing since JulyKILGORE – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother. Sharrer is approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 140-150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos covering her arms and specifically has a tattoo of Winnie The Pooh on her left shoulder. Anyone with information on Sharrer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or Investigator Prior at 903-236-8409. Reference case #C22-11326.



