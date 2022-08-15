Missing man found

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:24 pm

LINDALE — Smith County authorities say a missing person has been found alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. Authorities said he was receiving medical attention and will recover. On August 14 at 8:00 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man missing from FM 1253 near Lindale. He’s identified as Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63. Ybarra’s son told deputies they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off. The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members, and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.

A drone search continued for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area. A Smith County K-9 handler also arrived with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253, and Hwy 110 near the retreat center. A command post was set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The TDCJ K-9 Unit was also called to assist. Officials say Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and, according to friends and family, becomes disoriented and confused easily. Officials reported early Monday afternoon that Ybarra had finally been found.

