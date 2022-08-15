Today is Monday August 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Missing man found

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 1:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Missing man sought by Smith County authoritiesLINDALE — Smith County authorities say a missing person has been found alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. Authorities said he was receiving medical attention and will recover. On August 14 at 8:00 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man missing from FM 1253 near Lindale. He’s identified as Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63. Ybarra’s son told deputies they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off. The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members, and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.

A drone search continued for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area. A Smith County K-9 handler also arrived with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253, and Hwy 110 near the retreat center. A command post was set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The TDCJ K-9 Unit was also called to assist. Officials say Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and, according to friends and family, becomes disoriented and confused easily. Officials reported early Monday afternoon that Ybarra had finally been found.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC