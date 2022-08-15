Longview city official arrested on child pornography charge

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 11:48 am

LONGVIEW – A Longview city official who has unsuccessfully run for city council twice was arrested Sunday for possession with intention to promote child pornography. Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw, 37, was born in The Netherlands and moved to Texas after college, according to his campaign website. According to our news partner KETK, he was hired by the Longview Fire Department in 2010, but has since left the department and is now the owner of Longview I.T. Deblouw has served the city in multiple capacities, including as the president of the zoning board of adjustment, and public safety was a key issue for his campaign, according to his website. He currently serves on the planning and zoning commission. His bond for the child pornography charge has not yet been set.

