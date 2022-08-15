Texas Rangers arrest “armed and dangerous” fugitive out of Rains County

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 10:55 am

EMORY — Authorities say around 5 p.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Sean Douglas Alsip was captured by the Texas Rangers. According to our news partner KETK, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the county jail without incident. Authorities had earlier said Alsip could be armed and dangerous. Officials said they had last seen Alsip with Monica Robertson on County Road 3150 before they ran off. Robertson was detained by law enforcement before Alsip was caught. Further details on the nature of the case weren’t immediately available.

Go Back