In brief: Fourth ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movie announced, actress Robyn Griggs dies, and more

A fourth Kung Fu Panda movie is set for a March 8, 2024 release, Universal Pictures announced on Friday, according to Variety. No further information was revealed. The three previous animated films, which centered on Po -- an excitable panda voiced by Jack Black -- collectively grossed $1.8 billion and spawned several animated TV specials and three series, including Netflix's The Dragon Knight, which premiered in July...

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles as Maggie Cory in the daytime drama Another World and Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live in the early 1990s, has died at age 49, per her Facebook page. The actress had previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors, according to Deadline. Griggs got her first break on the Nickelodeon show Rated K, which featured youngsters reviewing films. She later appeared in the films Severe Injuries, Dead Clowns, The Absence of Light and Hellweek...

Ahead the A League of Their Own spinoff's premiere this past Friday, the producers behind the Amazon series revealed they've already started planning a season two. “Our hope is to shoot in like, mid-spring. And we’ll see how that works out with everything coming to this a lot,” co-creator and executive producer Will Graham shared during the show’s TCA panel, according to Variety. Amazon has yet to announce plans for a season two renewal...

Actor Troy Kotsur was being honored by his hometown of Mesa, Arizona, when a thief reportedly drove off in the CODA star's Jeep -- along with Kotsur's Oscar, which he'd brought with him for the event. In a since deleted Twitter post, Kotsur wrote that “a little kid” was the person behind the crime. The city police managed to track down the Jeep with the award still inside, according to Deadline. The tweets were apparently removed on Sunday. No further details on the incident are available...

