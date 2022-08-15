Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother wanted in youth coach death

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2022 at 8:56 am

LANCASTER (AP) — Police in Texas have identified the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game. Police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster say Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach. Yaqub Talib was not in custody as of late Sunday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Associated Press sent a message to police seeking updated information Monday on the search for him. Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020.

