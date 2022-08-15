‘Bullet Train’ tops weak box office for the second week with #13.1 million

The Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train topped the box office for a second straight week, earning an estimated $13.1 million and bringing its domestic tally to $54 million.

The news wasn't as good for the box office overall, which marked its lowest-grossing weekend since February. In fact, Bullet Train was the only movie to crack the $10 million plateau, and of the weekend's three new entries in wide release, the slasher film parody Bodies Bodies Bodies and the thriller Fall failed to crack the top five, while the Diane Keaton-led Mack & Rita, didn't even make the top 10.

DC League of Super-Pets and Top Gun: Maverick were still battling it out for second place as of Sunday night, earning an estimated $7.17 million and $7.15 million, respectively. We'll have to wait for the final tallies to see who wins.

Fourth place was another dead heat between Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder and Jordan Peele's Nope, both with about $5.3 million, though Love and Thunder has a slight edge. Nope, which opened overseas this weekend, grabbed an estimated $6.4 million, far below Peele's last film, Us.

