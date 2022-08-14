Today is Sunday August 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD reminds drivers about “rules of the road” for school bus safety

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2022 at 3:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD reminds drivers about “rules of the road” for school bus safetyTYLER – As classes resume, Tyler ISD shares a reminder to ensure the safety of children while loading and unloading school buses. School bus drivers will activate alternating yellow flashing lights between 100 and 500 feet before a stop. Distance will depend on speed and whether they are in a residential area or on a highway. Once they reach the stop, the driver will activate alternating red flashing lights and deploy stop signs from the side of the bus with flashing red lights on the signs. Traffic approaching from both directions must stop unless there is a physical barrier in the median between the flows of traffic, as shown in the diagram below. Click here for more details, and click this link for additional back-to-school information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC