Tyler ISD reminds drivers about “rules of the road” for school bus safety

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2022 at 3:14 pm

TYLER – As classes resume, Tyler ISD shares a reminder to ensure the safety of children while loading and unloading school buses. School bus drivers will activate alternating yellow flashing lights between 100 and 500 feet before a stop. Distance will depend on speed and whether they are in a residential area or on a highway. Once they reach the stop, the driver will activate alternating red flashing lights and deploy stop signs from the side of the bus with flashing red lights on the signs. Traffic approaching from both directions must stop unless there is a physical barrier in the median between the flows of traffic, as shown in the diagram below. Click here for more details, and click this link for additional back-to-school information.

