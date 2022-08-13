Jets QB Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks after suffering bone bruise

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 7:14 pm

By ESPN.com

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee and is set to miss two to four weeks, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Jets believe there is a chance Wilson could be ready for their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the source. If Wilson is unable to play, Joe Flacco would be slated to start for New York against his former team.

The source said Wilson will not need a full repair of his meniscus but just a trim. The arthroscopic surgery is expected to determine how long Wilson will be out, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The New York Post first reported on Wilson’s injuries and timeline.

During the first quarter of Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson’s knee appeared to buckle in a noncontact injury as he scrambled out of the pocket. He limped to the locker room with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini contributed to this report.

Go Back