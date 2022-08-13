Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 4:33 pm

RICHLAND HILLS (AP) – Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers found a man carrying a rifle about two blocks away. McEachran says the man pointed the semi-automatic rifle at police, and the officers fired at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t yet known whether the man shot at the officers or how many times he was shot, McEachran said Saturday.

Go Back