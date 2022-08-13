Gas leak in Gladewater causes road closures, partial evacuation

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 4:14 pm

GLADEWATER – Officials say about 15 homes were evacuated Friday after a gas leak caused road closures on Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater. The gas line was hit by contract crews according to Gladewater Fire personnel, who said the leak resulted in a partial neighborhood evacuation. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the homes were evacuated for safety and roadways were blocked while fire personnel worked to locate the source of the leak. Gladewater police and public works staffers were also on the scene helping with road closures. Fire officials say CenterPoint was able to “locate and cap the line then continue on to make the final repair.”

Go Back