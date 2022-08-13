Today is Saturday August 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apologyRUSK – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. According to our news partner KETK, Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 commissioner and said he wants to apologize to his family, friends, constituents, and law enforcement personnel for his judgment on Friday night. “This is not who I am,” Norton said. “I promise with all my heart I had no intent to evade arrest. I didn’t see any lights until I was in my driveway.”

Norton said he has never been in any kind of trouble in his life and has had about three or four speeding tickets in his driving career. “I promise everyone that I will fully responsibility for my actions, Norton said. “Going forward, I will uphold the high standard of behavior that is expected of me. I know I am better than this.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC