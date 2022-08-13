Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology

RUSK – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. According to our news partner KETK, Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 commissioner and said he wants to apologize to his family, friends, constituents, and law enforcement personnel for his judgment on Friday night. “This is not who I am,” Norton said. “I promise with all my heart I had no intent to evade arrest. I didn’t see any lights until I was in my driveway.”

Norton said he has never been in any kind of trouble in his life and has had about three or four speeding tickets in his driving career. “I promise everyone that I will fully responsibility for my actions, Norton said. “Going forward, I will uphold the high standard of behavior that is expected of me. I know I am better than this.”

