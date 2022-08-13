Today is Saturday August 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Troup rescinds boil water notice.

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 3:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Troup rescinds boil water notice.TROUP — The City of Troup has rescinded a boil water notice issued Thursday due to a line break. All customers of the City of Troup public water supply were asked to boil their water before consumption, washing hands or face, or brushing teeth. The city has now put out the word that the water is again safe for consumption without boiling. People with questions should contact Gene Cottle, City Manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ Executive Director, call 512-239-4691.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC