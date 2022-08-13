City of Troup rescinds boil water notice.

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 3:50 pm

TROUP — The City of Troup has rescinded a boil water notice issued Thursday due to a line break. All customers of the City of Troup public water supply were asked to boil their water before consumption, washing hands or face, or brushing teeth. The city has now put out the word that the water is again safe for consumption without boiling. People with questions should contact Gene Cottle, City Manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ Executive Director, call 512-239-4691.

