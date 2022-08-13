Today is Saturday August 13, 2022
Kilgore’s El Sombrero closes after fire

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 8:28 am
Kilgore’s El Sombrero closes after fireKILGORE – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to our news partner KETK, owner Mike Kittner says the Kilgore staff will be working at the restaurant’s Longview location until the Longview location can be rebuilt. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City of Kilgore to get through these difficult times,” Kittner said. “Thank you to everyone for your loyalty and patronage to El Som over the years, and we look forward to seeing everyone very soon or in Longview.”



