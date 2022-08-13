Today is Saturday August 13, 2022
Convocations held in Longview, Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 8:22 am
Convocations held in Longview, TylerEAST TEXAS – The Tyler and Longview ISDs have held their convocations in preparation for the new school year. According to our news partner KETK, during the Longview celebration, checks totaling $1.8 million were awarded to 157 teachers. “They qualify through their annual evaluation score, and they qualify through their student growth score,” said John York, a human resource officer for the district. In Tyler, 2,800 district employees gathered for their annual convocation at Green Acres Baptist Church. Teachers said they are pumped to be back in the classroom. The theme for the Tyler event was health and wellness



