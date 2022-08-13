Today is Saturday August 13, 2022
Family of murdered Texas soldier seeking $35 million in damages

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2022 at 8:01 am
AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – The family of a murdered Texas soldier has filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was sexually harassed and killed at U.S. Army base Fort Hood. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy, and wrongful death. Military officials found Guillen was sexually harassed and leaders failed to take appropriate action. The lawsuit follows a Thursday’s decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a law barring troops from seeking damages over injuries during service did not apply to a sexual assault lawsuit.



