Today is Friday August 12, 2022
Astros’ Michael Brantley has season-ending shoulder surgery

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 6:22 pm
By ESPN.com

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Friday.

The five-time All-Star underwent an arthroscopic labral repair, general manager James Click announced.

Brantley, 35, went on the injured list June 27 with what was termed shoulder discomfort. He was hitting .288 with five home runs and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season.

The Astros (72-41) have an 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West entering the Friday games.



