Today is Friday August 12, 2022
Breaking News: Big jump on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:32 pm
Breaking News: Big jump on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first four-week winning streak since November. The benchmark index gained 1.7%, and other indexes also rose. Technology stocks drove much of the rally. Energy companies lagged the market as crude oil prices fell.

Inflation cooled more than expected last month, sending stocks higher. Investors see a higher chance inflation may have peaked, allowing the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive with its rate hikes than it has been this year.



