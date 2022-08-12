Pastor gets jail time, probation, community service in theft case

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:42 pm

TYLER – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to theft charges. According to our news partner KETK, Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly individual. Milton was sentenced to 180 days in the Smith County Jail and 10 years of probation, with 500 hours of community service. In the case involving the elderly couple, Milton used their money, pension plan checks, and economic impact payments to make his car payment and purchase hotel rooms in Brownwood, according to an affidavit. Milton is also facing a money laundering charge. His jury trial for that charge was scheduled for Aug. 15, but it was canceled.

