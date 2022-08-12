City officials busy with budget, other items

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:43 pm

TYLER — City of Tyler officials are staying busy with a number of items. Not the least of those is the proposed budget. Improvements to public safety, services, and employee retention are listed as top priorities. Included is a new water rate plan that officials say will upgrade infrastructure and promote conservation. Opportunities for public input on the budget are available by attending one of two city council meetings set for 9 a.m. August 24 and September 14. Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for the September 14 meeting. Along with that, officials report that Shiloh Road water storage tank upgrades have been approved, as well as upgrades for more than two miles of sewer lines in the north end of the city. Click here for further details on all those items.

Go Back