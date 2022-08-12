Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:45 pm

DENTON (AP) – Officials say a man on trial in Texas died after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty Thursday of child sexual assault. Edward Leclair was on trial in Denton on five counts involving one victim. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office doesn’t yet list the cause or manner of death for the 57-year-old. Prosecutor Jamie Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Leclair didn’t drink from the water bottle until the verdict was read, then he “just chugged it.” After an official checked on him in the holding cell where he’d been taken, authorities began administering medical aid.

